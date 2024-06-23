The Red Sox won their fourth straight series Sunday afternoon when they defeated the Reds 7-4 at Great American Ball Park.

Boston moved to 42-36 with the victory, while Cincinnati fell to 36-41.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox received four-plus innings from starters in their first two games against the Reds, but the visitors took a different approach Sunday.

Boston opted for a bullpen game in the finale, with Zack Kelly taking the ball to open the matinee matchup. The right-hander set the tone with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and five fellow relievers followed suit with clean outings of their own. Greg Weissert, Cam Booser, Chris Martin and Justin Slaten all kept Cincinnati off the scoreboard to maintain a lead Boston held from wire to wire. The same was true for closer Kenley Jansen, who kept the Reds at bay to earn his 15th save of the season.

Brennan Bernardino (one run on two hits over 1/3 inning) and Brad Keller (three runs on four hits over 1 inning) each slipped up a bit, but they were able to be aggressive thanks to the Red Sox offense. Alex Cora’s club collected 10 hits, including three doubles and two home runs.

Boston deployed a full-team effort to earn a comeback win Saturday, and it was able to rack up another win Sunday when all hands were put on deck again.

STARS OF THE GAME

— One day after playing hero in the ninth, Jarren Duran stole the show again. The All-Star candidate went 3-for-5 including an RBI double in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

— Connor Wong enjoyed his stay in Cincinnati. After a combined three hits in the first two games of the series, the backstop opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the fourth.

2-run bomb from Wong to extend his hitting streak to 13 games!

— Speaking of long balls, Rob Refnsyder lifted a two-run shot in the sixth to give his team some extra breathing room.

Rob loves the road.



On the road, he ranks:

2nd in MLB in OPS (1.047)

2nd in SLG (.622)

Rob loves the road.

On the road, he ranks:

2nd in MLB in OPS (1.047)

2nd in SLG (.622)

3rd in AVG (.378)

— Tyler O’Neill joined Duran among the Red Sox starters with multiple hits. The slugging outfielder singled in the first and added another base knock in the sixth.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will be back home Monday to kick off a three-game series with the rival Toronto Blue Jays. NESN’s full coverage of the opener begins at 6 p.m. ET.