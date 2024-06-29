BOSTON — The Red Sox began their three-game series with the San Diego Padres with a 9-2 loss at Fenway Park on Friday night.

With the loss, Boston falls to 43-38 while San Diego improves to 45-41.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and San Diego cruised through the first four innings with not much going offensively for either side with just seven total hits in that span.

The Red Sox did bring a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning to support Nick Pivetta. That’s where the wheels fell off for Boston.

The Padres flipped a switch and racked up four straight hits against Pivetta to chase him from the game. Greg Weissert came on in relief and could not limit the damage.

Kyle Higashioka and Jackson Merrill both homered in the frame as the Padres sent 13 batters to the plate against the Red Sox. The first nine hitters reached as San Diego scored nine runs in the frame to swiftly blow the game wide open.

With former Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts looking on in the San Diego dugout, the Padres decided the game with authority in a single half-inning.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Connor Wong drove in a run in his first game off of the paternity list.

— Rafael Devers launched his 17th home run of the season.

Raffy to absolute dead center. pic.twitter.com/9X9HRFbeh9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 29, 2024

— San Diego’s Merrill lifted the 11th home run of his rookie campaign.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Padres continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.