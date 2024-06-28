Xander Bogaerts Disappointed By Injured Return To Fenway Park

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts played 10 seasons for the Boston Red Sox and cemented his legacy with the franchise as a two-time World Series champion.

That put June 28 as a special date for the former Boston shortstop as he would return for the first time as a visitor with the San Diego Padres, the team that signed him to an 11-year contract for $280 million following the 2022 season.

Bogaerts is with the team as they visit Fenway Park, though he will not be taking the field as he remains on the injured list with a fractured shoulder.

“This was one you had marked on your calendar and looking forward to,” Bogaerts told reporters at Fenway Park. “I was hoping maybe I would be available, but probably not.”

Bogaerts had not been traveling with the Padres consistently since the injury in May. Now, the chance to reconnect with the Red Sox and continue his rehab made the trip to Boston sensible.

“I think the Boston trip aligned better with me doing stuff on the field,” Bogaerts said. “That was one of the biggest reasons of why I’m here also. Now, I’m taking BP. I’m taking ground balls. In the beginning, I couldn’t even run.”

Bogaerts suffered the injury after a busy start to the 2024 season that included a position change. After spending the majority of his MLB career as a shortstop, the 31-year-old shifted over to second base. With continued reps early on, Bogaerts worked to find a comfort level on the other side of the infield.

“It wasn’t fun,” Bogaerts explained. “I didn’t expect it. I honestly didn’t expect it. … Early on, it wasn’t that bad. You don’t know the position well, so you practice a lot at it.”

While Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story suffered a similar injury in April that ended his season, Bogaerts remains diligent with hopes to return prior to the All-Star break.

“That’s my plan, I would hope so,” Bogaerts offered.

As for his return to Boston, Bogaerts has “no hard feelings” after departing from the Red Sox in free agency. He did acknowledge the full circle moment of heading to San Diego, the same city that hosted the All-Star Game for Bogaerts’ first nod for the Midsummer Classic with the Red Sox in 2016.

Bogaerts found a familiar feeling flying into Boston and getting around the city. The trip allowed him to show gratitude to several Red Sox coaches, players and executives who helped him grow up at the big-league level.

Bogaerts now gets a front-row seat as the Padres and Red Sox start their three-game series with both teams fighting for wild-card spots in their respective leagues.