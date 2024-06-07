The Boston Red Sox began a four-game series with a 14-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday night.

With the win, Boston improved to 32-31 while Chicago fell to 15-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston needed to start fast this series and establish momentum against the White Sox, who’ve struggled mightily over the last several weeks.

Jarren Duran took that initiative in stride, slapping a leadoff home run to right field. Duran, Enmanuel Valdez, Connor Wong, Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela each provided multi-RBI efforts as the young bats of Boston made statements for the Red Sox to keep the petal down at the plate.

The Red Sox tallied three home runs on the night from Duran, Valdez and Jamie Westbrook, the first of his MLB career.

Every Red Sox hitter in the starting lineup recorded a hit by the sixth innings as the offense just kept rolling. Boston continued a strong offensive stretch after Wednesday’s 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox set a new season-high with 24 hits and posted six batters with multi-hit performances.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran homered on the second pitch of the game in a four-hit effort.

— Houck shut down the White Sox on the mound, tallying nine strikeouts in seven innings.

— Rafaela tallied four hits while driving in four runs for Boston.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue the series with the White Sox on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.