Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Silences Lethal Braves Lineup

The Boston Red Sox salvaged a series split with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, grabbing the second and final game of their quick set at Fenway Park, 9-0.

Boston improved to 31-31 with the win, while Atlanta fell to 34-25.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s been a while since the Red Sox put together a full nine-inning effort, but they got one Wednesday.

Nick Pivetta was splendid, giving Boston seven innings of one-hit ball to reverse the recent fortunes of its starting staff. Rafael Devers sparked the offensive output, lifting an ankle-high pitch into the monster seats before David Hamilton, Reese McGuire, Enmanuel Valdez, Tyler O’Neill and Dominic Smith all added RBIs to stretch the lead.

Devers added some extra insurance in the seventh.

The Red Sox aren’t going to win many games without getting contributions from all over the roster. Boston has nearly half (we’re being dramatic) its Opening Day roster on the injured list, while the starting staff clearly has started to revert back to the mean.

It’ll have to look like this if Boston hopes to make a push throughout the summer.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta was superb, finishing with nine strikeouts across seven innings. It’s his second start this season in which he’s allowed two hits or fewer.

— Devers dropped a couple balls into the monster seats, good for his first multi-home run game this season. He finished 2-for-3 on the afternoon with three RBIs.

— Tyler O’Neill was 2-for-4 in his return from the injured list, making a couple nice plays in the outfield. It would appear his knee is just fine.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will hit the road Thursday, kicking off a quick four-game set against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams this season, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.