The Boston Red Sox opened a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves with an 8-3 loss on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston falls to 30-31 while Atlanta improves to 34-24.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston started the series with an injury-riddled lineup hoping to give the Red Sox a boost. Early on, the Red Sox did find some production.

Dominic Smith hit an opposite-field home run off of Braves lefty Max Fried to put the Red Sox on the board. Bobby Dalbec also made an impact in his return to the big leagues, lofting a two-run single with the bases loaded as Boston cashed in with a quality scoring chance.

The offense will need to have converted chances like that in the coming games without numerous impact bats ranging in injury timelines such as Tyler O’Neill, Triston Casas, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida.

Unfortunately for Boston, Atlanta’s talented middle infield of Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia brought the power as the Braves took momentum with their productive lineup.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Smith homered with Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz in the NESN booth.

— Dalbec delivered a two-run single to take the lead at the time.

— Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot to break the 3-3 tie in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up the homestand when they host the Braves on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of first pitch, on NESN.