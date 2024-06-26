BOSTON — A second consecutive come-from-behind win wasn’t in the cards for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The Red Sox dug themselves too big of a hole this time by allowing seven runs in the third inning and fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-4, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped to 43-37 while the Blue Jays snapped a seven-game losing streak to improve to 36-43.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The month of June hasn’t been kind to Brayan Bello, and he just didn’t have it against the Blue Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old right-hander only tossed 2 1/3 innings as he unraveled in the third after the Red Sox presented him with a 2-0 lead. Bello allowed the first six batters to reach in the frame and he didn’t do himself any favors by giving up two walks over that span.

Bello’s control has been an issue as of late. He surrendered three walks and hit a batter against the Blue Jays and has walked three batters in four out of his five starts this month.

Alex Cora saw enough after Bello allowed a two-run home run to George Springer and pulled him. Bello gave up seven runs — all earned — on five hits and struck out only two in the shortest outing of his career.

The Red Sox, who weren’t strong defensively as they committed three errors, need way more out of Bello going forward as he hasn’t lived up to the potential ace billing he had at the beginning of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sure made up for his shaky defense — he committed two errors — at the plate. The Blue Jays star went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including a two-run double to the right-center field gap in the top of the third which gave Toronto the lead for good.

— Rafael Devers, who finished 2-for-4, crushed a second-inning home run off Kevin Gausman to open the scoring. Devers’ solo shot traveled 467 feet over the bullpens in right field and it was the longest home run of his career. Devers came inches away from another round-tripper in the sixth as he belted a pitch deep into the triangle for a fan interference double.

"That is havoc right there"- Houck on Raffy's 467ft bomb pic.twitter.com/Qjcd9UUXQj — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2024

— Springer belted the aforementioned home run and added two singles to go 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound against the Blue Jays in the rubber match of their three-game set Wednesday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.