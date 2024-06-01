Red Sox Wrap: Enmanuel Valdez Powers Boston Past Tigers

The Boston Red Sox continued their four-game series with a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

With the win, Boston improves to 30-29 while Detroit falls to 28-29.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Enmanuel Valdez found himself back in the Red Sox lineup, returning from Triple-A earlier in the week on the taxi squad.

Story continues below advertisement

Valdez got the nod as the designated hitter on Saturday and wasted little time finding his swing again at the big-league level. He launched a solo shot into the Red Sox bullpen to tie the game in the second inning. With Boston leading in the sixth inning, Valdez added insurance with a two-run homer that hooked around the foul pole.

The Red Sox infielder posted his first career multi-home run game in the majors, marking arguably his best performance with Boston.

Boston saw a second-straight game with a Boston hitter tallying two home runs after Ceddanne Rafaela went deep twice on Friday night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Valdez smacked his third and fourth homers of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

"Somewhere, my son Logan is cheering. He's never seen a home run live. So, he's pumped!"@Keegan_Bradley on Enmanuel Valdez's game-tying HR | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ClIz6PAA2g — NESN (@NESN) June 1, 2024

— Cooper Criswell allowed just one run in five-plus innings of work.

— Ceddanne Rafaela made a show-stopping catch to start a double play for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Tigers close out the series at Fenway Park on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.