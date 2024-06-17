Watch Red Sox Launch Back-To-Back Home Runs Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox got off to a hot start Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with back-to-back home runs in the first inning.

After Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder struck out to begin the inning, British Columbia native Tyler O’Neill launched his 13th homer 413 feet to left field on a 2-2 pitch to give the Red Sox the 1-0 lead.

British Columbia's very own Tyler O'Neill! pic.twitter.com/cWLrFoFwD1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2024

After O’Neill touched all the bases, Rafael Devers stepped up to the dish to face Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. With a full count, Devers rocketed the ninth pitch of the at-bat 424 feet to left center for his 14th bomb of the season. His round-tripper gave Boston an early 2-0 lead.

There's just something about a Raffy opposite-field homer. pic.twitter.com/xqzCryNh7D — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2024

Devers has 186 career home runs for the Red Sox. He is seven dingers behind Jason Varitek (193) for seventh in franchise history. The home run in his first at-bat puts Devers 17 knocks from 1,000 hits.