Red Sox Wrap: Reds Push Past Boston In Solo Home Run Spree

The Boston Red Sox opened a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-2 loss on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

With the loss, Boston falls to 40-36, while Cincinnati improves to 36-39.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Cincinnati traded five solo home runs to start the game on Friday night with frequent showings of power.

Connor Wong and Jarren Duran went deep for the Red Sox while Jeimer Candelario launched a pair and Jonathan India added another solo shot. By the seventh inning, five of the nine total hits came by way of the long ball.

The Reds created separation with two runs scoring on an error from Cam Booser. The Red Sox reliever attempted to flip a bunted ball out of his glove and sailed it past Wong with both runners crossing home.

Boston recorded just six hits in the game and failed to consistently put the ball in play, striking out 14 times in the series opener against the Reds.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Wong flicked his sixth home run of the season.

— Duran launched his second homer in as many games.

— Cincinnati’s Candelario lifted two homers.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Reds continue the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.