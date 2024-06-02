The Detroit Tigers scored four runs in extra innings and ultimately split their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox with a 8-4 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox drop to 30-30 while the Tigers improve to 29-30.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Tigers scored four runs on four hits in the top of the 10th inning en route to the series-splitting win. Red Sox reliever Cam Booser took the mound in the frame and allowed three earned runs on four hits and threw 28 pitches. Boston, which hadn’t lost a game on Sunday this season, is now 0-25 when trailing after seven innings, per the NESN broadcast.

The Red Sox had a golden opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Jamie Westbrook, making his MLB debut, stepped to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. Westbrook earned a five-pitch walk to load the bases for Connor Wong, who flied out to deep right field to end the threat.

The Red Sox scored a run in each the first, second and third innings and took a 3-0 lead into the fifth. The Tigers, however, then tagged Red Sox starter Brayan Bello for individual runs in the fifth and sixth and added two in the seventh. Justin Slaten took over for Bello with two runners on and both came around to score as Detroit took a 4-3 lead after seven. Bello ultimately allowed four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (1-for-5, two RBIs) recorded a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to give Detroit some breathing room. The knock by Baez came after Andy Ibáñez ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to give the visitors a 5-4 lead.

— Rafael Devers (2-for-3, two RBIs, walk) tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth inning. It marked his 11th home run of the campaign, and measured 408 feet into the Green Monster. Devers flashed the leather in the top half of the ninth inning, too, stealing a could-have-been base hit by Tigers’ Matt Vierling.

— Jarren Duran (2-for-3, RBI, two walks) reached base four times in the contest. The speedy outfielder gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Duran shoots it up the middle to bring in Hamilton 👏 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/HlPydUSIn9 — NESN (@NESN) June 2, 2024

