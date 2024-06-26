NEWPORT, R.I. — Billy Andrade has looked forward to this moment for a long time.

Andrade, a native of Bristol, R.I., has played the prestigious Newport Country Club a lot. But it’s fair to assume no round will compare to the ones he will have this weekend as the historic course hosts the 2024 U.S. Senior Open in his home state.

“I’m just so thrilled with the USGA and Newport Country Club that they got it back here as quickly as they did,” Andrade said Wednesday in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 U.S. Senior Open set for Newport Country Club. “To have it back this quick is really cool for me and really cool for all of us.”

Andrade described Newport Country Club as “magical.”

“I think it’s just going to be one of the greatest U.S. Opens in history,” he said.

The 60-year-old Andrade is in his 11th year on the PGA Champions Tour. Andrade, who joined the PGA Tour in 1988 and competed in 633 Tour events, has played in eight U.S. Senior Open Championships. He concluded his PGA Tour career with four wins, eight runner-up finishes and 56 top-10s.

Andrade knows what a U.S. Senior Open win at Newport Country Club would mean.

“This would be a crowning moment for me, to be able to have a chance to win and win this tournament here in my state where I grew up,” Andrade said. “All that would be a hell of a story for sure.”

Andrade humorously mentioned how he’s served as a host for players and their families ahead of the tournament. He had more than 100 people over for dinner Tuesday night. However, he joked he’s had no problem telling his own family and friends to buy their own tickets.

But Andrade is ready to shift his focus. He doesn’t believe there will be any added pressure when he steps to the first tee Thursday. And he enters the tournament after a sixth-place finish at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last weekend.

“You always want to play well and play well leading into majors,” Andrade said. “I accomplished my goal last week at doing that, and now I have to go out this week and hit good golf shots and make a few putts and give myself

an opportunity on Sunday.”

The 2024 U.S. Senior Open will provide New England golf fans perhaps their only chance to see the exclusive Newport Country Club. And with five New Englanders in the field, which represents the players in the world age 50 or older, there’s plenty of reasons to attend.