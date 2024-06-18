BOSTON — Celtics fans sure hope Boston can wrap up the NBA Finals on Monday night and celebrate a championship on its home floor.

Several celebrities might be witness to that, too.

The NBA released the list of celebrities who will be in attendance for Game 5 of the Finals at TD Garden and they range from rappers to actors to professional sports stars.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who met Jayson Tatum prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, highlighted a list that included Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk, Jim Montgomery, Jack Harlow, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Maria Menounos, Mercedes Moné, Michael Bivins, Camille Kostek, Millyz and Michael Rubin.

There was also a strong contingent of ex-Celtics players who were in the building to show support for their former team.

M.L. Carr, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall, Leon Powe, Dana Barros, Eddie House, Jerry Sichting, Jason Terry, Kevin Stacom and Mal Graham were Celtics alumni who showed up.

Williams was an interesting attendee since the Celtics and Mavericks both traded him in the last year. He might be thinking what could have been as he see the two sides battle it out with a Larry O’Brien Trophy on the line.