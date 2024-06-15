TNT Sports issued a statement addressing Charles Barkley’s jaw-dropping announcement that he would retire as an NBA analyst following the 2024-25 season.

The brief statement was direct and to the point, but it also appeared to not simply accept the popular personality’s decision.

“Charles is a Hall of Famer and broadcasting icon who is and always will be a beloved member of the TNT Sports family,” the statement read. “We’re looking forward to another fantastic NBA on TNT season and further discussion of our future plans with him.”

Future plans with him?

Does that mean even if the NBA moves on from TNT and “Inside the NBA” the network would like to retain Barkley in a different role?

Barkley said he wouldn’t go to any other network, so would he be swayed to stay if the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a new deal?

The 61-year-old played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets before becoming a broadcast legend for the past 25 years.