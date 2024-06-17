Former New England quarterback Tom Brady went from his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame to making his FOX Sports broadcast debut.

Brady on Sunday stepped into the booth for the first time and provided some insight during the UFL Championship Game between the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas.

The legendary signal-caller joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt in the second quarter. Throughout the broadcast, Brady joked about his own career as an NFL quarterback.

“I never took any of those big hits out of the pocket,” Brady said on the broadcast. “I was stuck in the pocket, trying to read the coverage.”

Brady also went on the field and presented the UFL Championship MVP award to Adrian Martinez after Birmingham’s 25-0 win.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will start his career as a full-time broadcaster in September. Brady, who will appear alongside top play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in 2022.