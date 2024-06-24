Presenting Tom Brady with a commemorative red jacket hardly was the only way the Patriots ushered the legendary quarterback into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

The storied organization celebrated its all-time greatest player in a ceremony with over 60,000 people in attendance at Gillette Stadium earlier this month. In addition to receiving the highest of praises from his most notable colleagues, Brady had his No. 12 retired by the Patriots and soon will have a 12-foot statue constructed in his honor outside of his old stomping grounds.

But Brady started receiving Hall of Fame gifts well before he took the stage before a mass of diehard fans. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed in his latest Sunday notes column, Robert Kraft gave Brady a “Super Bowl-type ring” the night before the ceremony to commemorate his two decades of work in New England.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller likely is bound for more gifts from Krafts and the Patriots, too. After all, the organization forever will be indebted to Brady for guiding New England to six Super Bowl titles.