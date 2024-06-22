CROMWELL, Conn. — There was plenty of red even before the red umbrellas came out.

Two-shot leader Tom Kim was one of the 46 golfers to shoot under par during the second round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Friday. Thirteen players in the 70-person field were in the black.

The second round concluded after a nearly three-hour suspension due to inclement weather.

Kim shot a 5-under 65 on Friday and sits 13-under on the tournament.

There’s a three-way tie for second (11-under) including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (6-under 64), World No. 7 Collin Morikawa (7-under 63) and Akshay Bhatia (5-under 65).

Xander Schauffele (10-under), the third-ranked player in the world, is three shots back of Kim.

Shane Lowry, and Robert MacIntyre each were 8-under par 62 on Friday, the best score of the field. Lowry is tied for sixth (9-under) while MacIntyre is tied for ninth (8-under).

Michael Thorbjornsen, a graduate of Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Mass., shot a 6-under 64 on Friday after he carded seven birdies, including five in the back side. The New England native, who struggled a bit with his putter in the first round, had a much better day with the flatstick after his ball-striking again put him in position to score.