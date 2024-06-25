VA Hero Of The Week: Sha’Carri Richardson Heads To Olympics

American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after cruising through the 100-meter dash.

In the Olympic Team Trial finals Sunday, Richardson set the world’s fastest 100-meter record of the year, running a 10.71. Since 2023, Richardson held the title of the fastest woman in the world and now joins the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team for the first time this summer in Paris.

