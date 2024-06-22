Well-Timed Picture Offers Glowing Representation Of Celtics Parade

The Celtics had a party worthy of an NBA championship on Friday as they paraded through the streets of Boston after capturing Banner 18.

Jayson Tatum hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the duration of the parade route and really hasn’t let it go since the Celtics clinched in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Among several standout pictures from Friday’s parade, the Celtics truly shined to close out a championship season, just as the trophy did in this image on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The sun hit the trophy just right, flashing light off the gold and creating quite the visual.

The Celtics won a record-18th championship with a 16-3 playoff record that ended with a series win over the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Boston dominated from start to finish, cruising to the league’s best record at 64-18 during the regular season.