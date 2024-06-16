Jason Kidd harped on a positive message leading up to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and the Mavericks went on to save their season.

With a similar challenge facing Dallas on Monday evening, Kyrie Irving opted for a similar approach as his head coach.

Irving met with the media Sunday afternoon and shed light on the conversations he had with teammates after the Mavericks extended the best-of-seven series against the Celtics. While Dallas’ back still is against the wall, the star point guard wants his side to soak in everything the stage has to offer.

“What I’m sharing with my teammates now is just enjoy the moment,” Irving told reporters, per an NBA video. “We got a chance to accomplish one of our goals, which was to make it back to Boston. So, we have another goal in front of us and that’s to make it back to Dallas.”

The Mavericks should roll into TD Garden with a level of confidence after their decisive Game 4 win, but the odds still are stacked against them. Boston, which hasn’t suffered consecutive losses in over two months, should be motivated and then some to seal the deal on its home floor.

Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.