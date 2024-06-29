What To Know About Bruins Draft Pick Dean Letourneau

The Boston Bruins used the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to select incoming BC Eagle Dean Letourneau.

The 6-foot-7 prospect opted to attend prep school at St. Andrews College in Aurora, Ontario, instead of the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL. He dominated at St. Andrews with 127 points (61 goals, 66 games) in 56 games last season, including a league-best 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 14 games in the Prep Hockey Conference.

“He’s a hell of a hockey player, and he’s really creating a lot of buzz,” St. Andrews skills coach Leland De Langley said in March, per The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. “I call him like a Tage Thompson 2.0. His skating, his shot, and the way he can control a puck in tight for a guy that’s 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8, it’s crazy.”

Daniel Gee of Elite Prospects describes Letourneau as a “coordinated, toolsy, and smart attacker, he’s a unicorn who crushed his competition this season in almost every way possible.”

The center position was one of the areas the Bruins are looking to improve upon. Letourneau has a very promising upside, and playing at Boston College in the fall will help him develop as he competes in the Hockey East conference against powerhouse programs like Boston University and Northeastern.