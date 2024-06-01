This month is Pride Month, a time on the calendar to celebrate and commemorate LGBTQ+ pride.

The Red Sox will be among the major sports teams in New England that will hold a Pride Night. Boston’s Pride Night will be June 11 when it welcomes the Philadelphia Phillies to Fenway Park. Those who buy tickets through the team’s special offer will receive an exclusive jersey in Pride colors.

Last year, celebrity DJ and Peloton instructor Jess King threw out the first pitch, and they hosted a block party before the game that featured trans dancer and activist Lily Rose Valore.

The Connecticut Sun will hold their Pride Night on June 8 when they host the New York Liberty in a matchup that will count toward the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup standings. The first 3,500 fans who arrive will receive a crossbody bag courtesy of Jordan’s Furniture. The game is part of a full Pride Weekend at Mohegan Sun, and there will be a special halftime performance, too.

On the final Saturday of the month, the New England Revolution will hold their Pride Night on June 29 when they host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium. The Revs are expected to wear a special kit in Pride colors, and the night will include other festivities and special guests to celebrate Pride.

The Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and PWHL Boston held their own Pride Nights earlier in the year since the NBA, NHL and PWHL seasons conclude in June.