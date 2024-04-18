LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston got back to work Thursday, hosting PWHL Toronto at the Tsongas Center in the club’s first game following the IIHF World Women’s Championship.

Boston celebrated their return to the ice by hosting Pride Night, highlighted by an auction for a custom jacket worn by forward Jamie Lee Rattray to raise money for Sport A Rainbow.

Because it’s about more than just a game⁰⁰Before our first-ever Pride game on April 18th at 7pm, @ratt26 will wear this one-of-a-kind jacket on her way into the @tsongascenter.⁰⁰After wearing it, the jacket will be available to see on the concourse and auctioned off with all… pic.twitter.com/DpPqtySmzh — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) April 11, 2024

Along with auction, the PWHL created special Pride shirts and sweatshirts for the Boston franchise and the hockey club gave out Pride Flags to first 500 fans in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Gayle Troiani / NESN

The PWHL Boston players know how important the initiative is to the LGBTQ+ community and are proud to help ensure hockey is for everyone.

“I think it’s just a really good showing for inclusivity within our league,” PWHL Boston forward Sophie Shirley said before puck drop. “It’s important for everybody to be able to be who they are, especially in this environment to be able to come and play hockey and be exactly who you are.”

Boston director of business operations Marley McMillan said it was fun to be hosting Pride Night.

“It’s really just exciting to be celebrating the fact that everyone is welcome in hockey and in our building and within our organization and broader within sports,” McMillan said. “Excited to have some special things going on at the game tonight and spreading awareness that everyone’s welcome within hockey and beyond.”

Story continues below advertisement

The message from Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski was simple and to the point.

“It’s a great way to show the community how inclusive hockey is and that hockey truly is for everyone.”

Boston is currently battling for one of the league’s four playoff spots. With 22 points, Boston trails Ottawa in the standings for the fourth and final spot by five points. Boston can close the gap by securing a regulation win against Toronto on Thursday.