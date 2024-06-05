Where Red Sox Prospects Land In Keith Law’s Updated Rankings

The Boston Red Sox only get deeper with their farm system as pitchers improve and heralded position players take their next steps in their development.

The Athletic’s Keith Law showed his regard for several of Boston’s future performers in his latest prospect ranking. The Red Sox had three representatives in the top-50 ranking:

4. Marcelo Mayer

19. Kyle Teel

25. Roman Anthony

The Red Sox are heavily invested in the “Big Three” as the foundation of the future as they grow into a young core with talented players such as Brayan Bello, Triston Casas and Ceddanne Rafaela. Their development continues to be the center of attention around the organization as Boston continues to identify and support building blocks for its next young core.

So far in 2024, Mayer and Anthony both had solid months in May while Teel totally exploded at the plate to reset the standard of his season in the Red Sox organization.

All three players also made strides on the list since landing on Law’s top-60 list last summer. These advancements come with the potential of at least one of the three featured prospects having a chance to debut at some point late this season for the Red Sox.