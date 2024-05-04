The Boston Red Sox boast one of the premier farm systems in the sport. Their prospects are playing like it through the first month of the 2024 season.

The Portland Sea Dogs (AA) have worlds of talent and stack up wins on a nightly basis in the Eastern League. Elsewhere around the system, a number of prospects made serious noise over the first month of play, adding more depth to a talented system and keeping attention across each level of the minor leagues.

With April in the books, let’s take a look at some Red Sox prospects who made a statement to start the season.

More Red sox Next In Line? Orioles’ Jackson Holliday Praises Red Sox Prospect

Big Three Update

Whether it be the Red Sox themselves or any media outlet, it’s no secret that the future of the ballclub surrounds the eventual arrival of Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Marcelo Mayer.

Story continues below advertisement

The top three prospects in the Red Sox system began the season in Double-A Portland and all had reasons to start a motivated campaign. A nagging shoulder injury made for a forgettable 2023 for Mayer while Anthony and Teel had just two weeks of Double-A at-bats to close out the year.

To varying degrees, all three are progressing through the opening month – a welcomed sight for Red Sox fans.

Mayer plays a capable shortstop and his approach seems to be back at the plate. Entering Friday, Mayer sported a .301 average with an .807 OPS with a pair of home runs and 12 RBI. The infielder tallied his first walk-off hit of the season as well at Hadlock Field during the opening month, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had high regard for Mayer during the Spring Breakout Game, tabbing him as an unofficial leader of the group. Mayer certainly has the most to prove out of the three this season. So far, so good for the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Marcelo Mayer delivers a walk-off win for the Sea Dogs! pic.twitter.com/sTnTcadI4J — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 20, 2024

Anthony’s developing power and patented plate approach, which gained raving reviews from Triston Casas, set him up for an intriguing start to the year. His strikeout numbers have been up, leading the team as of Friday, which may be slightly concerning. The Red Sox outfield prospect also slugged a pair of home runs and he’s still taking his walks, leading the Sea Dogs in that category as well. Anthony patrols center field for now, though his fit in the Red Sox outfield eventually will be fluid given the athletes at the major-league level.

Story continues below advertisement

MLB's No. 22 prospect Roman Anthony slugs his first homer of the year for the Double-A @PortlandSeaDogs.



The 19-year-old @RedSox OF has collected multiple hits in 3 of his first 5 games in 2024: pic.twitter.com/mLUB7nvXEi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 13, 2024

Teel had the best chance to debut eventually in 2024 based on the status of Boston’s catching situation. Since then, Connor Wong and Reese McGuire have statistically been one of the top offensive tandems in the sport, so we’ll see what that means for Teel in a few months.

Kyle Teel 💣 pic.twitter.com/TtL3v4yDys — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 2, 2024

For now, the No. 14 pick from last year’s draft is making better contact in recent weeks, most notably driving in four runs with a pair of extra-base hits on Wednesday. The Red Sox could see Teel eventually this season if his work behind the plate and offensive damage continues.

Story continues below advertisement

more red sox Highly Touted Bruins Prospect Has Clear ‘Goal’ For Upcoming Season

Rising Stars

– Kristian Campbell (High-A)

Boston’s 2023 fourth-round pick from Georgia Tech is doing serious damage for the Greenville Drive. Over half of his hits have been for extra bases, including four homers entering Friday. The versatile Red Sox prospect consistently hits the ball hard and has been on a total power surge during the first series of May, including a 4-for-4 night with a walk on Thursday night.

🚨 3 straight games with a homerun for Kristian Campbell 🚨



Last night KC went 4-4 with a walk, 3 RBI's, and 4 hits over 100 mph exit velocity! pic.twitter.com/0DR7nsIQu5 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) May 3, 2024

Campbell flirts with a 1.000 OPS to start the month after early season struggles, giving the Red Sox an early reward from his selection last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

– Matthew Lugo (Double-A)

Lugo’s been the ultimate RBI machine in the Red Sox system this season. Among all the previously mentioned talent in the Portland lineup, Lugo truly stands out thus far. He homered for the sixth time this season on Friday night.

The left fielder is slugging .807 (!!!) to start the season, hitting .351 with a 1.238 OPS. His consistent production keeps strengthening his stock just weeks before his 23rd birthday. The Red Sox already have a crowded outfield in Boston and several talented prospects in the system. Nonetheless, there’s going to be value with Lugo if this hot start keeps up.

Matthew Lugo with his team-leading 6th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/jZLIZVZXyc — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 3, 2024

– Johanfran Garcia (Low-A)

Teel is talented, but he’s not the only catcher smashing the ball.

Story continues below advertisement

Garcia has been fantastic to begin 2024, adding pop for the Salem Red Sox along with another emerging bat in his brother, Jhostynxon (1.001 OPS in 11 games).

Johanfran Garcia's 2-run home run. pic.twitter.com/TTtifDtAu5 — The Salem Red Sox (@salemredsox) April 11, 2024

Garcia leads the team with a .385 average and a 1.062 OPS to start 2024. The catcher did suffer a leg injury on Wednesday, so his progress may be put on hold depending on the duration of his absence.

More red sox Four Red Sox Prospects Who Could Debut With Boston In 2024

Keep An Eye On…

Story continues below advertisement

– Chase Meidroth (Triple-A)

Meidroth doesn’t hit for a ton of power, but he gets on-base and then some. He posts a .455 OBP to be exact. His versatile defense could be of use to the Red Sox in the near future, especially given the volume of infield roster moves in recent weeks.

– Richard Fitts (Triple-A)

The primary pitching return in the Alex Verdugo trade is off to a solid start with Worcester, striking out 24 hitters with just seven walks over his first five starts. He may make sense for a spot start in 2024 should the Red Sox seek the depth.

– Zach Penrod (Double-A)

Opponents are hitting just .188 against Penrod through four starts in Portland, going 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA. The stuff is intriguing and the Red Sox may have their next

– Hunter Dobbins (Double-A)

Dobbins seems to be underdiscussed while consistently putting together solid starts over the last two seasons. The Red Sox pitching prospect posted a 3.67 ERA. His fastball velocity gets up to 97 mph and he nearly matched his season strikeout total with eight punch-outs on Friday night.