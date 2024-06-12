White Sox Return Red Sox Pitching Prospect From Rule 5 Draft

The Boston Red Sox gained another arm back in the system for the improved pitching pipeline to work with.

Pitching prospect Shane Drohan returned to the organization after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

The White Sox selected Drohan during the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. The left-hander appeared in 10 games this season across three levels of the minor leagues in Chicago’s organization, going 2-0 with a 8.68 ERA.

The Red Sox selected Drohan in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State. The lefty truly started to put it together at the start of the 2023 season. Drohan posted a 1.32 ERA through six starts in Double-A Portland. He struggled in Triple-A before departing for Chicago.

Drohan now returns to the Red Sox with the chance to revitalize his career. Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey have turned the tides of building pitching internally. Drohan becomes the next arm Boston hopes to bring up to potential.

Drohan could potentially end up in Triple-A after reaching that level of the minor leagues in both stints with Boston and Chicago. He joins a number of pitching prospects that have taken steps forward in the Red Sox minor league system.