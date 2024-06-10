Who’s Most To Blame For Mac Jones’ Failed Tenure With Patriots?

Mac Jones had largely fallen out of football discourse in New England since the 2024 NFL Draft came and went. Such is life when you’re traded by the Patriots and quickly replaced by a very talented first-round draft pick.

But thanks to a former teammate, Jones recently was vaulted back into the limelight in his old stomping grounds.

Damien Harris came to Jones’ defense and argued the 2021 first-rounder effectively was set up to fail in New England. Harris pointed out how after Jones’ promising rookie campaign, his growth was derailed when Bill Belichick tried to cut corners with the coaching staff and was too stubborn to admit defeat about his unsuccessful plan.

On the latest episode of “Foxboro Rush,” NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel co-signed some of Harris’ takes. Pretty much anyone would agree Matt Patricia, a longtime defensive coordinator, should not have run the Patriots offense in 2022. That said, Stiefel believes Jones should shoulder his fair share of the blame for the string of lousy seasons in Foxboro, Mass. After all, great players are able to overcome obstacles of all sizes, and Jones hasn’t shown any signs of being a great player.

Not to mention, Harris probably shouldn’t be the arbiter for this dispute. As Stiefel pointed out, the retired running back’s relationship with Jones extends all the way to Tuscaloosa, where the duo were stars for the Alabama Crimson Tide. As an ex-teammate of Jones in both college and the NFL, Harris understandably went to bat for someone with whom he shares a close bond.

This debate requires some nuance, and Stiefel and co-host George Balekji provide it in the embedded YouTube video above. You also can check out the full episode of the latest “Foxboro Rush” episode by clicking the link here.