Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has appeared in 474 career NBA games.

He’s come off the bench just twice, the second time of which came in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday — and it went fairly well.

Porzingis, as you’re all well aware, helped lead Boston to a 1-0 lead with his 20-point, six-rebound and three-block performance. The C’s obviously wanted to work him in slowly, as he missed more than a month with a right soleus strain he suffered back on April 29.

It’s easy to wonder if they’re rethinking that position, though. Is it time to reinsert him in the starting lineup?

The Celtics have had success no matter when Porzingis actually takes the court, so it might not be totally necessary to make any changes. Al Horford, who has started in his place since the injury, was customarily impactful on both ends against the Mavericks in Game 1.

Porzingis also doesn’t seem all that worried about the bench role, either.

“From day one I came here and said I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win,” Porzingis said Thursday, per team-provided video. “I think it was — this situation made sense. I didn’t care. I didn’t care. I knew I could prepare to come off the bench, which is something different for me, and that’s what I did and stepped into that role and embraced it and had a good game.”

Boston’s decision to keep Porzingis on the bench will allow it to better dictate his usage anyway, as he likely won’t be flooding the box score with minutes despite Joe Mazzulla saying there wasn’t going to be a restriction.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.