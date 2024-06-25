Zack Kelly Gives Message To All-Star Voters About Jarren Duran

Before the Red Sox earned a big win walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, pitcher Zack Kelly wanted to give his opinion on the Jarren Duran All-Star vote.

As of right now, the outfielder is 19th in the All-Star Game fan voting. With Duran being voted so low, Kelly had something he wanted to say about it.

“Duran: All-Star. Hell yeah,” Kelly told the Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Star. “It’s ridiculous that Duran is 19th in AL outfielders and he has a top-10 WAR in all of baseball. That’s (expletive). You can put that in print, too.”

Two New York Yankees, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, are leading the AL outfield vote. The Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser are in the top six in voting. Former Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo also is ahead of Duran, sitting at No. 7.

Duran has made a legitimate All-Star case for himself. The 27-year-old has not missed a single game in the 2024 season, making an appearance in all 79. He is currently on a 14-game hitting streak and batting .293.

Duran was a large part of the Red Sox win Monday when he hit a walk-off single to cement a 7-6 win. He also made a big jumping catch in center field during the fifth inning.

Voting currently is in the second phase, but the third phase of voting will start on June 30. Voting will officially end when starters are announced on July 3.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place July 16 at Globe Life Field Park in Arlington, Texas.