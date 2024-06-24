MLB released its latest update on All-Star fan voting Monday, and it does not go the Red Sox‘s way.

There are no Boston players leading the fan vote at any position. Rafael Devers sits third among third basemen behind Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez and Baltimore Orioles youngster Jordan Westburg. The 27-year-old Devers is batting .274 through 66 games. He has 39 RBIs with 14 home runs, three triples and 15 doubles.

Connor Wong is in eighth place as a catcher. Wong has been a bright spot in the Red Sox lineup this season, batting .330 over 57 games. The catcher has a .390 on-base percentage and 29 RBIs.

One of the more shocking players to be voted so low is Jarren Duran who is 19th among outfielders. Duran has put an All-Star campaign together, being a major factor in games for the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has not missed a game in the 2024 season, playing all 78. Through that time, he has put together a .288 batting average, .352 on-base percentage and collected 36 RBIs.

The New York Yankees have two of the three outfield spots currently with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto as the leading vote-getters.

The Orioles also have had a strong showing in the voting with three players — catcher Adley Rutschman, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle — leading at their respective positions.

The MLB All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field Park in Arlington, Texas. Fan voting will run through July 3.