‘Big Three’ Prospects To Represent Red Sox At MLB Futures Game

The hype continued to grow around Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel this season, and the skills of the Red Sox prospect will be on full display in Texas.

Boston’s “Big Three” prospects were revealed to be on the American League roster for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. Anthony was an inactive selection because he will participate in the futures skills showcase as part of the hitting competition after the game.

Tuesday’s announcement meant Mayer joins Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as part of an elite group of Red Sox prospects to be selected to the Futures Game twice. The 21-year-old also became the first Portland Sea Dogs player to be selected twice.

The “Big Three” lived up to the hype during the first half of Double-A Portland’s season. As of Tuesday, Mayer leads the Eastern League in batting average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). He also ranks second in hits (82) and total bases (128) while commanding a .850 OPS.

Anthony ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (25), and he has eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 60 games.

Teel leads Double-A Portland with 48 RBIs through 60 games, and he has eight home runs off a .854 OPS. The 22-year-old ranks second in the Eastern League in runs (51), third in average (.302) and fourth in RBIs.

Baseball Hall of Fame elected Adrian Beltré will manage the AL Futures team in Texas opposite Michael Young, who will manage the National League Futures team. The game is scheduled for July 13.