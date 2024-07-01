There’s a close eye kept on the Red Sox’s “Big Three” down in Double-A Portland, and the hype is not lost on them.

Multiple outlets have Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel as Boston’s top three prospects. They were front and center at Winter Weekend, and the majority of the talk when it comes to the future of the franchise surrounds them.

It’s pressure that they are embracing, and they’ve revealed their personal conversations about trying to get promoted as quickly as possible to help the Red Sox win a World Series. However, those conversations typically are about the trio as a whole and rarely is one mentioned without the other.

“You guys (the media) do a good job of letting us know. We don’t have to do much thinking about it,” Mayer told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast. “The media does much of it for us.”

Mayer highlighted there are other talented players in Double-A Portland, but he did admit he, Anthony and Teel get along well on and off the field. They’ve become fast friends and trust each other as teammates to develop each other’s games.

The prospect trio remain patient and ready for their eventual call-up to Triple-A Worcester, and it seems like Mayer might be the first to show Red Sox fans a glimpse of the future.