The Boston Celtics have spent their offseason retaining basically everyone from the 2023-24 title-seizing roster, and that commitment stayed true Wednesday.

Boston announced it re-signed Drew Peterson to a two-way contract, helping fill one of the team’s three two-way roster spots for the 2024-25 season. The 24-year-old initially became a restricted free agent this offseason after spending most of 2023-24 campaign with the G League affiliate Maine Celtics.

The organization took a flyer on Peterson, who went undrafted out of USC, by welcoming him on a two-way contract in December.

Peterson averaged 16.1 points with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor, 36.9% from 3-point territory and 81.5% from the free-throw line in 34 games with Maine. He also led the team in minutes played (35.4). He only made three appearances with the Celtics, averaging 3.7 points in 7.7 minutes.

Sam Hauser currently fills the off-the-bench sharpshooter role for the Celtics, plus the team also selected 3-point snipper Baylor Scheierman 30th overall in the 2024 draft. That probably places Peterson, the second of two current two-way roster members — No. 54 selection Anton Watson is likely the other — in a similar situation as last season, rummaging for minutes at random occasions.

Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk — both unrestricted free agents — remain the only members of last season’s Celtics team still unsigned.