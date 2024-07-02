Fans Will Love What Motivates Bruins Prospect Riley Duran

BOSTON — Bruins prospect Riley Duran joined Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence after completing his collegiate career last season.

Even though he played just 11 games in the AHL last season, Duran was one of the prospects Bruins general manager Don Sweeney highlighted when he discussed the roster changes after the first day of free agency on Monday and how they can crack the lineup.

The 22-year-old Providence College product said he didn’t need to hear Sweeney’s comments to motivate him at Bruins training camp in the fall.

“Just wearing a Bruins logo gives you motivation every day, no matter what,” Duran told reporters after Day 2 at Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday. “I just want to come to camp and give it my all, and hopefully, things will work out.”

Making the jump from collegiate to pro is usually a shock to most hockey players. Duran pointed out what he felt were the main differences.

“Just little things,” he said. “I mean, it’s a man’s game now. Playing against men, compared to college. Playing more mature. Getting stronger, faster, and just all the little things.”

Duran said he gained confidence in Providence and felt he played “pretty good” but will continue with his development this summer as he trains with many local athletes, including his AHL linemate Patrick Brown.

“Everything,” he said. “Get bigger, stronger. (Work on) my shot, skating. You can never get too good at things.

“Patrick Brown, he’s skating with me right now. He’s an older guy, so he’s been around the block. Just taking little things away from him is huge.”