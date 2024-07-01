UPDATE 1:19 p.m. ET: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelyck reportedly inked a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

ORIGINAL STORY: It looks like Matt Grzelyck will be trading the Black and Gold of the Boston Bruins for the same colors in Steel City as a Pittsburgh Penguin.

The unrestricted free-agent defenseman spent the first eight seasons of his career with Boston, but according to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe and Barstool Sports’ Brian “Rear Admiral” McGonagle, Grzelyck will reportedly sign a contract with the Penguins when NHL free agency opens at noon ET on Monday

The terms and length of the rumored deal have not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

In 445 games for the Bruins, Grzelyck amassed 135 points (25 goals, 110 assists), 310 hits and 441 blocked shots while averaging 18:03 minutes of ice time. He’s played in 66 postseason games for Boston. He recorded 14 points in those contests. Due to the emergence of Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke, Grzelyck was a healthy scratch in 10 of the Bruins’ 13 playoff games last season.

The Charlestown native has had many injuries throughout his career, which have prevented Grzelyck from playing in all 82 games of the NHL regular season during his time with Boston.

Grzelyck is one of three defensemen entering free agency on July 1 from the Bruins. Derek Forbort and Kevin Shattenkirk could also be looking for new teams.

Boston’s core defensemen locked up for the upcoming season are Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, Lohrei, Wotherspoon, and Peeke.