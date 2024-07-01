Andrew Benintendi has bounced around quite a bit in his Major League Baseball career, and the former Red Sox star soon might be on the move again.

The White Sox are “openly shopping” Benintendi, per a report Sunday from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Chicago reportedly “would love” to get out of the veteran outfielder’s five-year, $75 million contract, nearly $50 million of which still is owed to Benintendi.

The 29-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations with the South Siders, who set a club record when they signed him to the aforementioned deal. After a mediocre first season in Chicago, Benintendi is amid a career-worst campaign in which he was batting .196 with six home runs and 22 RBIs entering Monday.

It’s been tough sledding for nearly everyone in pinstripes, as the White Sox currently own the worst record (24-62) in all of baseball.

Nonetheless, there could be suitors for Benintendi. After all, he was an All-Star only two years ago and has plenty of postseason experience from his tenure in Boston. But any interested team likely would want Chicago to eat up a good chunk of the money still owed to the ninth-year pro.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 30.