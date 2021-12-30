Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Wagers Vs. Clippers Boston is a six-point favorite entering Wednesday's game at TD Garden by Alexandra Francisco 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are favorited at home as they continue to get some of their depth back from the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Los Angeles Clippers are six-point underdogs on the road with moneyline odds set at -235 for the Celtics (bet $235 to win $100).

Boston still remains without members of its core like Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder. Given those absences, and data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some player props to consider:

Payton Pritchard UNDER 15.5 points (+120)

With a depleted backcourt, the sophomore guard has gotten a lot of run lately and is averaging a balanced 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last three games. But against the Clippers’ solid perimeter defense, as well as a little more depth in front of Pritchard at guard, favorable odds present themselves for those who anticipate Pritchard calms down a bit.

Al Horford OVER 13.5 points (+115)

Horford has an opportunity to take advantage of matchups against bigs: Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. He had 16 points, nine boards and six assists with the Celtics shorthanded and they should look to him for a lot of offense again without Tatum and Schröder. In games without either teammate he’s averaged at least 16 points.