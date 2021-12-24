Here Are Three Titans-49ers Thursday Night Football Bets To Keep Eye On Week 16 kicks off with a good one by Patrick McAvoy 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are set to take the field Thursday night in what should be an exciting Week 16 clash but there’s more to look out for than just the final score.

San Francisco is red-hot entering the matchup winners of six of its last eight games and according to DraftKings Sportsbook are -3.5 point favorites over the 9-5 Titans.

There are plenty more potential bets to take a look at when the Titans and 49ers meet.

Here are three to take a second look at:

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards over 242.5 yards

The 49ers quarterback enters the tilt averaging 244 passing yards per game and thrown more than 242.5 in two of his last four games, but has come close to the number each game. Entering Week 16 the Titans are allowing 261.21 passing yards per game and even allowed 298 passing yards to Trevor Siemian when they they took on the New Orleans Saints during Week 11.

Ryan Tannehill interceptions over 0.5

Tannehill has thrown 14 interceptions so far this season — including six over his last four games. The 49ers haven’t picked off an opposing quarterback in the last two weeks, but did so both in Weeks 12 and 13.

Deebo Samuel rushing yards over 32.5 yards

The 49ers wide receiver has seen extended time in the backfield this season — especially with rookie running back Elijah Mitchell sidelined due to injury — and has been impressive lately. Samuel has rushed for 36 or more yards in four of his last five games and even tallied 79 Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on just eight carries.

The 49ers and Titans hit the field Thursday at Nissan Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.