Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Bills Rematch

Are there any Patriots players worth starting during the fantasy football playoffs?

Obviously, it depends on what other options you have. But New England remains a frustrating team to figure out from a fantasy perspective, and Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills doesn’t make things any easier.

Ahead of the Week 16 contest, we came up with three Patriots players you should start in your fantasy football lineups, and three you should sit.

Let’s get into it:

START

Mac Jones, QB

Jones only threw three passes against Buffalo in the first meeting and is coming off an uneven performance against the Indianapolis Colts. However, his numbers against Indy — 299 yards for two touchdowns and two picks — wound up being fantasy-worthy. Plus, we like how the Patriots offense stacks up against the Bills defense, regardless of which receivers are available Sunday afternoon.

Hunter Henry, TE

A must-start on a weekly basis, Henry is the most reliable Patriots pass catcher in fantasy football. The veteran tight end had two touchdowns last week and now has nine on a season. Start him with confidence.

Damien Harris, RB

Assuming he returns from his one-game absence, Harris is deserving of at least FLEX/RB2 consideration. He’s proven mostly fantasy matchup-proof with nine touchdowns and shouldn’t have too much of a problem with Buffalo’s front seven. You would be justified in worrying about his nagging hamstring injury, though.

SIT

Patriots receivers

Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, with Agholor dealing with a concussion and Bourne still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If either player isn’t able to go, players such as Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry seemingly would see more action in the passing game. But the reality is that starting Patriots receivers in fantasy is akin to throwing darts while blindfolded. Just avoid it.

Patriots defense

We’re not saying this defense will get lit up, but we are saying that you shouldn’t be surprised if Josh Allen and the Bills offense move the ball with success. Just temper your expectations for the typically excellent Patriots defense.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Smith has just 27 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown this season and belongs nowhere near your lineups.