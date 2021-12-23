How Patriots Can Clinch AFC East, Playoff Spot Vs. Bills In Week 16

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots could be postseason-bound by the end of Week 16.

Bill Belichick’s club can clinch either the AFC East title or a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium and some outside help.

The former is the more straightforward path. To lock down the top spot in the division and secure at least one home playoff game, the Patriots need to beat the Bills and have the Miami Dolphins either lose to or tie the New Orleans Saints.

If New England and Miami both win, the Patriots would be able to clinch the division by winning either of their final two games (vs. Jacksonville, at Miami) or having the Dolphins lose either of their final two.

Losing to Buffalo wouldn’t crush the Patriots’ AFC East title hopes, but they’d then need to win out and have the Bills lose at least one of their two easily winnable games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

The Dolphins, who have won six in a row after starting 1-7 also still could sneak in and finish atop the division. For that to happen, they’d need to win out — including a victory over New England in Week 18 — and have the Patriots and Bills both lose at least twice.

The Patriots also could secure a playoff spot by coupling a win over the Bills with losses by multiple other AFC postseason hopefuls. Here are New England’s possible playoff clinching scenarios, via NFL Communications: