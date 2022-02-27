Calder Memorial Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: A case to be made for Moritz Seider by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Alright, this is getting out of hand. Our top ten for the Calder Trophy features 12 rookies. The same four culprits, Jamie Drysdale, Alex Newhook, Bowen Byram, and Jonathan Dahlen, are tied in that last spot at +5000.

Looking at the number of players listed on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can see plenty of names to keep in mind.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Trevor Zegras: +250 (previously +170)

Moritz Seider: +250 (previously +550)

Lucas Raymond: +350 (previously +150)

Anton Lundell: +750 (previously +3400)

Michael Bunting: +1000 (previously +2900)

Tanner Jeannot: +1000 (previously +1100)

Matt Boldy: +2600 ( previously not in top ten)

not in top ten) Dawson Mercer: +3400 (previously +3400)

Jamie Drysdale: +5000 (previously +5000)

Alex Newhook: +5000 (previously +5000)

Bowen Byram: +5000 (previously +5000)

Jonathan Dahlen: +5000 (previously +5000)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Spencer Knight: +6000 (previously +6000)

Alex Nedeljkovic: +6000 (previously +6000)

Seth Jarvis: +6000 (previously +9500)

Cole Sillinger: +9500 (previously +9500)

LUCAS RAYMOND

Lucas Raymond has finally lost his lead in the Calder race, making things more interesting. He still leads all rookies in scoring with 15 goals and 27 assists, but the gap continues to close. Raymond is no longer outpacing all other rookies in points per game but has maintained his pace at .79. His shooting percentage seems to have leveled out at 13, but he’s now third in goal-scoring with 15. Raymond is tied for third in even-strength points, whereas he was leading before. Raymond is not a bad bet at +350 because he’s very much still at the front of this race, but he is trending in the wrong direction.

TREVOR ZEGRAS

In the past few updates we’ve done, Trevor Zegras kept closing the gap. Well, he’s finally the favorite to win the Calder Trophy, or rather he’s tied as the favorite. Regardless, Zegras has been a man on a mission these past few months. He’s tied for third in rookie scoring with 13 goals and 26 assists. More importantly, he’s passed Raymond in points per game. He would lead all rookies, but Matt Boldy has 18 points through the 19 games he’s played. Zegras has lived up to the hype, but at +250, there might be a better option out there.

MORITZ SEIDER

Moritz Seider is our other favorite at +250 and, for my money, represents better value. Seider is tied with Zegras in points, putting up five goals and 34 assists. However, Seider plays defense. The next closest rookie defenseman is 17 points off Seider’s pace. Seider is also logging more minutes than any other rookie at 22:56 a game. Seider is appropriately placed as a favorite to win the Calder and should be considered a better bet than Zegras at this point.

ANTON LUNDELL



Let’s get to our darkhorse pick. We’re going to ignore Boldy here because I don’t think there’s enough time for him to catch our leaders, but Anton Lundell is only six points off Raymond’s pace and three behind Zegras and Seider. Lundell is also a staggering +29 and is second in even-strength scoring. Lundell is third in even-strength goals but only trails Michael Bunting and Tanner Jeannot, who both have their ages playing against them. He’s also fourth in 5-on-5 points per 60 minutes with 2.68, trailing only Bunting, Boldy, and Rem Pitlick. Lundell is right in the mix with traditional and advanced metrics but offers more value at +750 than the other top candidates.

