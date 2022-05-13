NFL Draft Odds: Could Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec Go No. 1 In 2023? Only four players have shorter odds than Jurkovec by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec soon might become a household name.

While the Eagles aren’t exactly a national powerhouse, their quarterback seemingly has legitimate professional potential, further evidenced by odds related to the 2023 NFL Draft.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, and only four players — Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+200), Alabama QB Bryce Young (+225), Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (+330) and Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson (+1000) — have shorter odds than Jurkovec (+1500).

Kentucky QB Will Levis and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also were listed at +1500 as of Friday, just above Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+1800) and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (+2000).

Obviously, a lot would need to happen for Jurkovec to be the first quarterback taken, let alone the first player off the board next April. But that he’s listed so high on the betting board speaks to the talent Jurkovec possesses. A good showing in his senior season at BC could lift the Eagles to new heights and improve his stock to the point where he’s a first-round selection.

Stroud (+150) is the favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s followed by Young (+180), Jurkovec (+1000), Levis (+1000), Van Dyke (+1200) and Rattler (+1500) on the betting board, which almost certainly will change throughout the 2022 college football season.

Jurkovec, who turns 23 in November, began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, where he immediately took over as the starting quarterback in 2020. He’s coming off a 2021 in which he was limited to six games due to a hand injury that required surgery.

Jurkovec announced in December he was returning for the 2022 season.