Phil Jurkovec Won’t Declare For NFL Draft, Returning To Boston College For 2022

Phil Jurkovec will get another opportunity to guide the Boston College football program in 2022.

The quarterback, who missed six games this season due to a wrist injury that required surgery, announced Monday he will return to the program for his senior year in 2022 and will not declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game and compete nationally,” he said in a statement, which the team shared on Twitter.

Jurkovec put up draft-level numbers in 2020, finishing with 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns through 10 outings in 2020. Through six games this season, he logged 915 yards on 54% passing, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Eagles are 10-6 with Jurkovec as a starter after he transferred from Notre Dame in 2019.

Boston College, which recently signed head coach Jeff Hafley to a long-term extension, will play East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.