Betting Insights: Ohio State National Championship Odds
How many programs would consider an 11-2 season highlighted by a Rose Bowl victory a disappointing year? Not many, but that’s the case for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell to the Oregon Ducks and rival Michigan Wolverines as defensive lapses at inopportune times crashed the 2021 season.
Hopes are high as ever heading into 2022 with Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud at quarterback, running back TreVeyon Henderson looking to improve upon his 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a true freshman, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hoping to rewrite record books as he leads a very talented receiving room.
Undeniably, this team is stacked with offensive firepower, but are they ready to take the next step and capture the 2022 National Championship? Let’s look into market trends for Ohio State’s National Championship betting odds, where the Buckeyes are entrenched as a threat to win it all:
National Championship Line Movement
The Buckeyes opened at +600 to win the National Championship, behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Congratulations if you got in early because this line has moved significantly. Ohio State is currently down to +350 in the futures market, now tied with Georgia for the second-shortest odds behind only Alabama.
It’s not difficult to see what bettors like. Stroud is a bonafide Heisman candidate at quarterback and is surrounded by a wealth of skill position talent. The offense could be even more lethal this season after leading the nation with 45.7 points per game a year ago.
The hope is for first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to turn around a disappointing unit on the other side of the ball.
- Highest Ticket%: Ohio State 21.3%
- Highest Handle%: Ohio State 39.1%
- Biggest Liability: Ohio State
Ohio State has received 21.3% of tickets, the highest mark of any team in the country. Bettors are banking on the Buckeyes to not only get back to the college football playoff after a year off in 2021, but they’re expecting Ryan Day’s team to knock the SEC off the throne. The SEC has won the past three national championships by three different schools (LSU, Alabama, and Georgia). Ohio State last won it all in 2014 but stands a chance to end that drought in 2022.
The only other team garnering more than 10% of tickets is Alabama at 20.6%, as the Michigan Wolverines are a distant third with 6.4%.
Ohio State has received a whopping 39.1% of the handle. This is where the Buckeyes really stand out. That is nearly double their ticket percent, a sign that there is some heavy money supporting Day’s squad this year. The only other team in double digits is Alabama at 21.1%, while Michigan is again a distant third with 5.9%.
The betting market believes Ohio State has a great chance to win the national championship, and the handle percentage shows Buckeye bettors’ tremendous confidence.