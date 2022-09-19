NFL Week 3 Lines: Will Road Favorites Galore Lead To Wild Slate? Road favorites have covered just 37% of the time through two weeks by Mike Cole 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 2 in the NFL likely will be defined and remembered for some furious comebacks. Looking ahead to Week 3, a theme has emerged before they even kick off.

The league’s wild second act will come to an official close Monday night with a pair of “Monday Night Football” games, but as we get started on Week 3, the number of games with road favorites is staggering. As of Monday morning, eight of the 16 games feature road favorites, the largest being Kansas City opening as a 6.5-point favorite against Indianapolis, a number that feels destined to climb given the Colts’ issues through two weeks.

One thing to keep in mind: Through two weeks, road favorites are 8-5-1 straight-up but just 5-9-1 (37%) against the spread.

There’s no shortage of candidates for game of the week, either. First place in the AFC East could be on the line in Miami when the upstart Dolphins — fresh off a dramatic comeback win in Baltimore — host the Bills. The late kickoff Sunday is highlighted by a potential NFC playoff preview between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the “Sunday Night Football” matchup offers plenty of intrigue with Jimmy Garoppolo back in the saddle for the 49ers against the Broncos.

Here’s the full slate of early Week 3 lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-3.5) Cleveland Browns, 40.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

(-3) Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 43.5

(-4.5) Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 51.5

(-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 49.5

(-4.5) Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 43

Detroit Lions at (-7.5) Minnesota Vikings, 51.5

(-1) Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 46

(-3) New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 41

(-4) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 50

Houston Texans at (-3) Chicago Bears, 38

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-7) Los Angeles Chargers, 48

Green Bay Packers at (-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45

(-4.5) Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 51.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-2) Seattle Seahawks, 42.

San Francisco 49ers at (-2) Denver Broncos, 43

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

Dallas Cowboys at (-3) New York Giants, 40