Big Rhamondre Stevenson Game? Three Best Bets For Patriots-Bears Don't expect the prettiest game you've ever seen by Travis Thomas 3 hours ago

With Week 7 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this MNF clash, starting with the point spread.

Bears +8 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Despite being on a three-game losing streak, the Bears have been close to winning in recent weeks. They are a competitive, scrappy team if nothing else as evidenced by their 2-3-1 against-the-spread record. Conversely, the Patriots have been hot lately. They come into this Monday night contest riding high off back-to-back blowout wins over the Lions and Browns. But that is with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center since Mac Jones has been out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Jones is expected to be back and it will take him some time to work off the rust, that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Bears to cover the number +8 at -110 available on DraftKings.

Under 40 total points (-110, DraftKings)

One of the reasons why I think the Bears will cover against the Patriots is because they will commit to the run — and they better because Chicago is ranked dead last in passing offense statistically. The Patriots’ defense is stout but even with Jones back in the lineup, I believe the offense will revolve around the run. New England has seemingly found its identity with that style of physical play. That ball-control style will keep the Bears’ offense off the field and when they do possess the football, I think they will be able to keep the Patriots offense off the field as well. The style of both teams doesn’t really line up with offensive fireworks. Get ready for an avalanche of punts and field goals on “Monday Night Football,” unfortunately. That’s why I’m betting on the under 40 total points at -110 on DraftKings.

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown (-130, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday’s game is for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson to continue his hot streak. Stevenson has rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns over the past few games. That production was in large part because fellow running back Damien Harris has been out with injury. Regardless of whether Harris is back against the Bears, Stevenson has still clearly established himself as the workhorse back. This Bears’ defense has been susceptible to the run this season. They come into this MNF game giving up 163 rushing yards per game. The weather could also factor into Stevenson’s workload with potential rain showers in the forecast, which would make leaning on the run game even more likely for New England. All these factors are why my favorite bet of the night is for an anytime touchdown for Stevenson at -130 available on DraftKings.