NFL Week 8 Lines: Reeling Packers In New Territory Vs. Bills The Rams-49ers line is also sure to get some attention this week by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 8 of the NFL season in unfamiliar territory — in more ways than one.

The Packers are reeling, there is no doubt. Green Bay lost its third straight game Sunday, dropping another winnable contest, this one at the hands of the lowly Washington Commanders. While we haven’t yet reached Halloween, and the NFC is still pretty open, doubts about the Packers’ ability to make the playoffs are increasingly legitimate. DraftKings Sportsbook actually has the Packers at plus money (+125) to reach the postseason despite the fact they haven’t played half their schedule yet.

Part of the reason for that is the road ahead. The Packers just played the easy part of their schedule. In the next six weeks ahead of their Week 14 bye, Green Bay plays Buffalo, Detroit, Dallas, Tennessee, Philadelphia and Chicago. The Bills, Cowboys, Titans and Eagles are a combined 20-5. Those other two games are on the road in the division. Short of another “run the table” performance Aaron Rodgers, this thing is over — and soon.

So, while it might seem jarring to see the Packers open as 10.5-point underdogs in Week 8 in Buffalo, it really shouldn’t be surprising. It is, however, a new reality. Rodgers has never been a double-digit underdog in his entire NFL career.

Here are the rest of the NFL Week 8 lines and totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

(-1) Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 43.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Denver Broncos at (-3.5) Jacksonville Jaguars, 39.5

(-1.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 41

Arizona Cardinals at (-4) Minnesota Vikings, 49

Carolina Panthers at (-6.5) Atlanta Falcons, 42

(-2) Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, 48.5

Chicago Bears at (-10) Dallas Cowboys, 43

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-11) Philadelphia Eagles, 43.5

(-3.5) Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 49.5

(-3.5) Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 41

New York Giants at (-3) Seattle Seahawks, 46.5

(-2) San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 42

Washington Commanders at (-4) Indianapolis Colts, 41.5

Green Bay Packers at (-10.5) Buffalo Bills, 47

MONDAY, OCT. 31

(-3) Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 47.5