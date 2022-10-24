Sportsbooks Have Seemingly Lost Faith In Aaron Rodgers, Packers Green Bay opened at +10.5 for its matchup with Buffalo by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

Circumstances are getting dire for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Pack dropped a road stunner to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, falling 23-21 in a game where their offense couldn’t garner any sustained momentum — something that has been an issue all season long. Despite an awful start to the season, Rodgers tried his best to stay optimistic Sunday night, saying the season still has a chance to be saved.

“You’re god damn right it does,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

Speaking of that pivotal matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, Green Bay will enter with a 3-4 record — its worst start since 2006. What many thought could be a Super Bowl preview entering the season has become matchup between teams headed in opposite directions, something that is reflected in the opening lines.

The Packers opened up at +10.5 before heading out to Buffalo at both DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM. The moneyline numbers are even uglier, with the Bills sitting at -490 and -500 respectively at each book.

While individual game lines can accurately depict the trajectory of a team, they can’t so much do that for a player. Fortunately, change in preseason MVP odds can help spell that out for Rodgers, who’s seemingly hit a brick wall in year 18.

Rodgers entered the season as the favorite to win his third-consecutive NFL MVP at BetMGM, holding +700 odds alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After Week 7, Rodgers has slipped all the way to +5000, finding himself in the same company as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

There’s no way of knowing how the Packers will respond to such a poor start, but their upcoming game against the Bills could go a long way in helping spell out the true ceiling of a team who looked like the favorite in the NFC just two months ago.