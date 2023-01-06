Cardinals RB James Conner OUT for Sunday vs. 49ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to team reporter Darren Urban, the Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (shin/knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

RB James Conner won?t play Sunday for the #AZCardinals. Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram will both fill the void, Kingsbury said. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 6, 2023

After a slow start to the season, Conner exploded and likely carried plenty of fantasy owners into the playoffs. After entering Week 10 as RB42, Conner went on an absolute tear and now sits as RB16. During those eight weeks, he was RB5. Sunday will be a solid opportunity for rookie Keaontay Ingram to show he’s the back of the future in Arizona. Still, he’ll have to do so against an incredibly stout San Francisco defense.

In 2022, Conner attempted 183 rushes for 782 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 13 starts. He has also hauled in 46 receptions for 300 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 14-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.