Calvin Ridley Reportedly Applies For NFL Reinstatement After Gambling Suspension Ridley hopes to play the 2023 campaign in Jacksonville by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Calvin Ridley clearly is hoping to play the 2023 campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being suspended by the National Football League for gambling.

Ridley is applying for reinstatement into the NFL on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. It marked the first day the 28-year-old receiver could apply.

The league suspended Ridley in March for betting on NFL games during a five-day span in November 2021. At the time, Ridley’s suspension was deemed to be indefinite, but for “at least the 2022 season.” The infraction took place as Ridley took a leave of absence from the Atlanta Falcons to focus on his mental health and the league’s investigation did not uncover any evidence that any inside information was used or compromised.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in March that Ridley violated the integrity of the game.

Following the league’s announcement, Ridley shared that he bet $1,500. Reports surfaced that he did so on three parlays, which all included the Falcons to win. He reportedly was busted in Florida after the league’s partners flagged and corroborated the information.

Ridley, a first-round pick during the 2018 NFL Draft, was traded from the Falcons to the Jaguars at the NFL trade deadline. From an on-field perspective, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the defending AFC South champions certainly could improve should Ridley enter the mix.